Plan for Bryant athletic physicals announced

Christa Finney, the head athletic trainer, and Mike Lee, athletic director, for Bryant schools have issued this information about physicals for 2020-21 physicals for athletes in the Bryant School District:
Due to the unavailability of mass physicals for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19, it will be necessary for athletes to obtain physicals from their family physicians. With other Saline County schools also taking this approach, scheduling appointments will be difficult. Please note that any athlete who participated in our mass physical at Bryant Middle School on May 21, 2019 will be good through August 21, 2020, so those individuals will have all summer to complete their physical. Parents should refer to their insurance policies regarding coverage and payment of physicals.
The REQUIRED physical forms are the Physical Examination form and Medical History form and may be accessed 3 ways:
- Rank One (www.rankonesport.com) under the Download and Print tab.
- www.bryantathletics.com/links
- Obtained from the athlete’s head coach.
The following clinics have given me information regarding scheduling athletic physicals:
Arkansas Pediatric Clinic — (501) 664-4117
- Available through appointment.
- Little Rock offices taking appointments now.
- APC at Hornet Health Center will be closed until June 23, but you may schedule now.
Central Arkansas Pediatric Clinic — (501) 847-2500
- Available through appointment.
- Per Cheryl Arnold, Clinic Manager, CAPC is working toward expanding time slots to accommodate appointments, including possible Saturday appointments in the near future. Also, she offered that any athletes who carry Medicaid and do not have a PCP assigned are welcome to call for an appointment and they can assist in this process.
Baptist Health Family Practice (501) 847-0289
- Available through appointment with Dr. Joe Nelson or Dr. Sara Blair.
- Please state that you are calling for an athletic physical.
- If any athletes who carry Medicaid do not have a PCP assigned, they will be able to assist in this process as well.
- If athletes do not carry insurance or have a high deductible insurance plan, there will be a $35 fee.
Healthcare Express — (501) 888-9047
- Available Mon-Fri from 8a-8p and Sat-Sun from 8a-4p
- $35 fee.
Baptist Urgent Care — (501) 205-7020
- Available Mon-Fri from 8a-8p, Sat from 8a-4p, and Sun from 1p-6p.
- $35 fee.