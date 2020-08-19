Plans for Blue/White football scrimmages announced

August 19, 2020 Football

Bryant Hornet Football Blue/White night will spread out over Friday evening and Saturday morning….

FRIDAY 8/21/20 (9th grade and HS scrimmages)

* Gates open at 4:45pm for 9th GRADE SCRIMMAGE ONLY.  Ticket price will be $5.00.  NO DISTRICT passes will be accepted. 

* Fans and supporters will sit on the HOME side of Hornet Stadium (Every other bleacher row will be taped off to prohibit seating).  Fans will be expected to wear a mask and be socially distanced.

*  5:20pm…9th Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.

*  5:25pm…9th Football Scrimmage begins.(50 minute running clock). * Kicking Game will be”non competitive”.

*  6:15-6:30pm…EMPTY out Hornet Stadium.

*  6:45pm…Gates open for HS SCRIMMAGE ONLY.  Ticket price will be $5.00.  NO  DISTRICT passes will be accepted

*  Fans and supporters will sit on BOTH SIDES of Hornet Stadium.  Bryant HS Offensive players will occupy the Home side sideline.  Bryant HS Defensive players will occupy the Visitor sideline.

 *  7:15 pm…HS Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.

*  7:20 pm…HS Football Scrimmage begins.  (50 minute running clock).  * Kicking Game will  include Field Goals and Extra Points.

*  8:10 pm…EMPTY out Hornet Stadium.

SATURDAY (8th Blue and 8th White scrimmages) **HIGH SCHOOL Coaches will officiate.

*  8th BLUE fans and supporters will occupy the HOME side bleachers.  8th WHITE fans and supporters will occupy the VISITOR side bleachers.

*  9:00 am…Gates open.  NO DISTRICT passes will be accepted.  Ticket price will be $5.

*  9:55 am…8th BLUE Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.

*  10:00 am…8th Blue Scrimmage begins.  (50 minute running clock). **Make sure and use helmet bonnets.  Please organize a chain gang.

*  10:50-11:05…8th Blue clears the field and exits the Stadium.

*  11:15 am…8th WHITE Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.

*  11:20 am…8th White Scrimmage begins.  (50 minute running clock).

*  11:20 am…EMPTY out Hornet Stadium. 

