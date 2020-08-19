Plans for Blue/White football scrimmages announced

Bryant Hornet Football Blue/White night will spread out over Friday evening and Saturday morning….
FRIDAY 8/21/20 (9th grade and HS scrimmages)
* Gates open at 4:45pm for 9th GRADE SCRIMMAGE ONLY. Ticket price will be $5.00. NO DISTRICT passes will be accepted.
* Fans and supporters will sit on the HOME side of Hornet Stadium (Every other bleacher row will be taped off to prohibit seating). Fans will be expected to wear a mask and be socially distanced.
* 5:20pm…9th Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.
* 5:25pm…9th Football Scrimmage begins.(50 minute running clock). * Kicking Game will be”non competitive”.
* 6:15-6:30pm…EMPTY out Hornet Stadium.
* 6:45pm…Gates open for HS SCRIMMAGE ONLY. Ticket price will be $5.00. NO DISTRICT passes will be accepted
* Fans and supporters will sit on BOTH SIDES of Hornet Stadium. Bryant HS Offensive players will occupy the Home side sideline. Bryant HS Defensive players will occupy the Visitor sideline.
* 7:15 pm…HS Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.
* 7:20 pm…HS Football Scrimmage begins. (50 minute running clock). * Kicking Game will include Field Goals and Extra Points.
* 8:10 pm…EMPTY out Hornet Stadium.
SATURDAY (8th Blue and 8th White scrimmages) **HIGH SCHOOL Coaches will officiate.
* 8th BLUE fans and supporters will occupy the HOME side bleachers. 8th WHITE fans and supporters will occupy the VISITOR side bleachers.
* 9:00 am…Gates open. NO DISTRICT passes will be accepted. Ticket price will be $5.
* 9:55 am…8th BLUE Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.
* 10:00 am…8th Blue Scrimmage begins. (50 minute running clock). **Make sure and use helmet bonnets. Please organize a chain gang.
* 10:50-11:05…8th Blue clears the field and exits the Stadium.
* 11:15 am…8th WHITE Cheer and Dance Teams will be introduced.
* 11:20 am…8th White Scrimmage begins. (50 minute running clock).
* 11:20 am…EMPTY out Hornet Stadium.