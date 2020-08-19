Belles sweep as Lady Hornets open 2020 tennis season

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Kylie LaRosa (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets’ tennis team made its 2020 debut on Tuesday but absorbed a 3-0 loss in varsity action to the Mount St. Mary Belles at Rebsamen Park.

Junior varsity action was highlighted by a win in doubles for Kate Keith and Zoe Cates over the Belles’ Emma Stewart Kohler and Anna Bell Benton, 8-5.

In varsity singles, Mount’s Caroline Lasley defeated Keith 8-0. In doubles play, Libby Franks and Hagan Smith won 8-1 over Bryant’s Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz. And Janie Ray with Megan Brown fell 0-8 to Anna Grace and Tasha Morehead for the Belles.

In junior varsity singles, Cates fell to Abby Whittaker, 0-8, and Kylie LaRosa lost to Mary Claire O’Connor, 2-8.

In JV doubles, Mount’s Abigail Pahlo and Eliza Lewis won 8-2 over Destiny Galindo and Adrienne Shelton. Libby Raffaelli and Josie Landrum of the Belles topped Jennifer Brown and Daven Ross, 8-0. And Ray and Brown played a match against Lasley and Whittaker, absorbing a 2-8 setback.

The Lady Hornets will be joined by the boys team in their next match this Thursday against North Little Rock at Burns Park.

Megan Brown, right, exchanges a smile with doubles partner Janie Ray after a tough point. (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Jennifer Brown, left, returns during her doubles match with teammate Daven Ross. (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)