This date in Bryant athletics history: 2011

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant Lady Hornets sophomore McKenzie Adams has been named to the Class 7A All-State Tournament team and joins teammates[more] Abbi Stearns and London Abernathy on the all-conference team for the 7A/6A-Central Conference. For the Hornets, junior guards Jordan Griffin and Brantley Cozart were named all-conference.

