May 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

May 28, 2020 Archives, Softball 1 comment

Peyton Jenkins (Photo by Rick Nation)Jessie Taylor (Photo by Rick Nation) Shanika Johnson (Photo by Rick Nation)

Post-season honors abundant for State softball champions

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

As expected, the State champion Bryant Lady Hornets earned plenty of individual accolades. Above, from left, Peyton Jenkins and Jessie Taylor were named to the Class 7A All-State team. They were also voted to the All State Tournament team along with Shanika Johnson, right.[more]

The trio, along with, below from left, Kayla Sory, Cassidy Wilson and Jenna Bruick were named all-conference in the 7A-Central with, bottom from left, Hannah Rice, Kelsie Works, and Ashley Chaloner earning all-conference honorable mention. (Photos by Rick Nation)

Kayla Sory (Photo by Rick Nation) Cassidy Wilson (Photo by Rick Nation)

Jenna Bruick (Photo by Rick Nation)

Ashley Chaloner (Photo by Rick Nation)Kelsie Works (Photo by Rick Nation)

Hannah Rice (Photo by Rick Nation)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

