May 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Post-season honors bestowed on Lady Hornets’ soccer team

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Bryant Lady Hornets seniors Lauren Reed, London Abernathy and Katie Moore have been named to[more] the Class 7A all-State soccer team by the coaches of the 7A-Central Conference.

In addition, Moore and senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Miller have been chosen to play in the 2012 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game, which will also include Lady Hornets head coach Julie Long as an assistant for the East squad. The game will be played Tuesday, June 19, at Razorback Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Bryant senior Maggie Hart was named to the all-State Tournament team for her play in the team’s Class 7A State tourney game against Fayetteville. She and Miller, along with Shelby Gartrell, Lexie Balisterri and Lyndsey Brazil were named all-conference with Rori Whittaker earning all-conference honorable mention.

The Lady Hornets went 17-6 overall last season, 11-3 in league play.