June 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Post-season honors bestowed on Lady Hornets softball players

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Senior Katy Stillman has been named all-State and all-State Tournament for the Bryant Lady Hornets following the 2014 season.

Stillman joined seniors Kaley Coppock and Breanna Sanders along with Abby Staton and Julie Ward as all-conference selections. All-conference honorable mention went to Tori Hernandez, Kayla Jolley, Macey Jaramillo, Shayla McKissock and Jordan Williams.

Hernandez also received the St. Vincent Awardat the All-Arkansas Prep banquet.

In addition, Staton and Williams have been selected to play in the Junior Classic all-star game.

The Lady Hornets were 18-8 on the season, 10-4 in the South Conference. In the Class 7A State Tournament, they posted a 5-2 win over Fort Smith Southside before falling to eventual tourney runner-up, Bentonville, 8-1.

