May 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Post-season honors earned by Hornets soccer players

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant senior Tim Ezel and junior Tyler Salminen have been named all-conference by the 7A-Central Conference soccer coaches.

Junior Devon Norris was tabbed for all-conference honorable mention.

“Tim was a great defender for us this year,” said Hornets soccer coach Jason Hay. “His long throw-ins were a big help this year. He was a very physical player and he’ll be very hard to replace.

Of Salminen, Hay said, “Tyler was the best ball-handler of our defensive back. He is very comfortable with the ball. He made some good saves and good decisions all year.”

Norris started as the Hornets goal-keeper for the second year.”He’s a great leader and a solid keeper,” Hay commented. “Devon had a bunch of saves that kept us in games.

“It’ll be great to have Tyler and Devon back next year,” he added.