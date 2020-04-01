This day in Bryant athletics history: 2009

Post-season honors for Bryant basketball teams announced

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant Lady Hornets junior Alana Morris earned all-State honors for the 2008-09 high school basketball season, it was announced Monday, March 30.

The Lady Hornets, who ended a three-year absence from the Class 7A State Tournament by finishing tied for second place in the 7A-Central Conference, also had all-conference honors go to seniors Anna Simpson and Taylor Hughes, along with junior Hannah Goshien.

In addition, Simpson was named to the all-State Tournament team.

And for the second year in a row, senior Tim Floyd was named all-conference for the Hornets.





