This day in Bryant athletics history: 2015

Winn breaks 35-year-old school record as Hornets win Cabot Invitational team title

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets earned victories in six different events, including school record efforts from John Winn, to win the Cabot Walmart Invitational Tuesday. The Hornets scored 126 points to win handily over runner-up Conway (80 points). A total of 13 teams scored in the meet. Due to lightning in the area, the last two events of the meet, the 3200 meter run and the 4×400 meter relay, were not contested.

Winn set a new school record in the 100 meter dash and broke his own record in the 400 meter dash in winning both events. Winn’s time in the 100 was 10.83, which broke the 35-year old record of 10.84. In the 400, he ran 49.19 with Steven Murdock in second place in a new personal record time of 49.91.

Murdock then won the 200 meter dash in a State qualifying time of 22.41.

Also earning victories for the Hornets were Brenden Young in the 110 hurdles (15.22) and the 300 hurdles (40.76). Both times were State qualifying marks for Young. MarKevius Nelson won the triple jump with a distance of 43′ 4.5″.

“I’m very happy with how we competed, especially coming out of spring break,” stated Bryant coach Steve Oury. “John Winn, Steven Murdock, Brenden Young, and MarKevius Nelson all had great meets. They are making the most of their senior seasons.

“Winn’s times in the 100 and 400 meter dashes was not a surprise,” he added. “He has been looking strong in practice. I’m also really happy for Steven Murdock. He has been knocking on the door of breaking 50 seconds in the 400 for a long time, so it was great to see him finally break through. Young set a new personal record in the 110 hurdles and Nelson was rock solid in all three jumping events.”

Also scoring for the Hornets were:

Pierce Finney in the 200 meter dash (seventh in 23.63)

John Carder in the 1600 meter run (fourth in 4:50.88)

Joe Sartini in the 1600 meter run (seventh in 5:01.45)

4×100 meter relay team of Nelson, Young, Finney, and Murdock (second in 43.37)

4×800 meter relay team of Devon Davis, Dru Wen, Sartini, and Charlie Terry (third in 8:31.16)

Nelson in the high jump (fourth at 6′ 0″)

Justin Combs in the pole vault (second at 13′ 0″)

Nelson in the long jump (second in 20′ 11″)

Davis in the long jump (fifth in 19′ 7.25″)

Davis in the triple jump (fifth in 40′ 7″)

Dany Murillo in the shot put (fifth in 42′ 1″)

Devon Waite in the shot put (seventh in 40′ 7.5″).

“Thursday we will be splitting the team and sending crews to Russellville and Hot Springs Lakeside,” Oury noted. “The Russellville meet usually draws a lot of the Northwest Arkansas teams, so we know the competition will be very tough. The Lakeside meet will give some guys an opportunity to compete who didn’t get to run in Cabot.”