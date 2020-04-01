Hornets baseball records since 1998: At bats

By Rob Patrick
With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
At bats (single season)
Chris Joiner 2010 118
Logan Chambers 2019 110
Aaron Davidson 2005 106
Brennan Bullock 2010 106
Hunter Mayall 2010 105
Bryan Griffith 2005 104
Dustin Morris 2001 104
Logan Chambers 2018 104
Tyler Nelson 2012 103
Matt Brown 2001 102
Jordan Taylor 2010 102
Jordan Taylor 2012 102
Travis Wood 2005 100
Garrett Bock 2010 100
Joey Winiecki 2007 99
Matt White 2000 98
Justin Wells 2005 98
Josh Pultro 2012 98
Todd Bryan 2005 97
Drew Tipton 2015 97
Dustin Morris 2000 96
Trevor Ezell 2013 96
Anthony Rose 2000 95
Justin Wells 2004 95
Logan Allen 2016 95
Jake Wright 2018 95
Billy Landers 1999 94
J.J. Yant 1999 93
Landon Pickett 2011 93
Chris Joiner 2011 93
Matthew Sandidge 2018 92
Cade Drennan 2019 92
Bryan Griffith 2004 91
Hunter Mayall 2009 91
Austin Ledbetter 2019 91
Kris Kuykendall 1999 90
Richie Wood 2004 90
Coby Greiner 2017 90
Seth Tucker 2017 90