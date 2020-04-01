Hornets baseball records since 1998: At bats

By Rob Patrick

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

At bats (single season)

Chris Joiner                 2010    118

Logan Chambers         2019    110

Aaron Davidson          2005    106

Brennan Bullock          2010    106

Hunter Mayall             2010    105

Bryan Griffith              2005    104

Dustin Morris              2001    104

Logan Chambers         2018    104

Tyler Nelson                2012    103

Matt Brown                2001    102

Jordan Taylor              2010    102

Jordan Taylor              2012    102

Travis Wood                2005    100

Garrett Bock               2010    100

Joey Winiecki              2007    99

Matt White                 2000    98

Justin Wells                 2005    98

Josh Pultro                  2012    98

Todd Bryan                 2005    97

Drew Tipton                2015    97

Dustin Morris              2000    96

Trevor Ezell                 2013    96

Anthony Rose             2000    95

Justin Wells                 2004    95

Logan Allen                 2016    95

Jake Wright                 2018    95

Billy Landers                1999    94

J.J. Yant                       1999    93

Landon Pickett            2011    93

Chris Joiner                 2011    93

Matthew Sandidge     2018    92

Cade Drennan             2019    92

Bryan Griffith              2004    91

Hunter Mayall             2009    91

Austin Ledbetter         2019    91

Kris Kuykendall           1999    90

Richie Wood               2004    90

Coby Greiner               2017    90

Seth Tucker                 2017    90

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

