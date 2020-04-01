Hornets baseball records since 1998: At bats

By Rob Patrick

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

At bats (single season)

Chris Joiner 2010 118

Logan Chambers 2019 110

Aaron Davidson 2005 106

Brennan Bullock 2010 106

Hunter Mayall 2010 105

Bryan Griffith 2005 104

Dustin Morris 2001 104

Logan Chambers 2018 104

Tyler Nelson 2012 103

Matt Brown 2001 102

Jordan Taylor 2010 102

Jordan Taylor 2012 102

Travis Wood 2005 100

Garrett Bock 2010 100

Joey Winiecki 2007 99

Matt White 2000 98

Justin Wells 2005 98

Josh Pultro 2012 98

Todd Bryan 2005 97

Drew Tipton 2015 97

Dustin Morris 2000 96

Trevor Ezell 2013 96

Anthony Rose 2000 95

Justin Wells 2004 95

Logan Allen 2016 95

Jake Wright 2018 95

Billy Landers 1999 94

J.J. Yant 1999 93

Landon Pickett 2011 93

Chris Joiner 2011 93

Matthew Sandidge 2018 92

Cade Drennan 2019 92

Bryan Griffith 2004 91

Hunter Mayall 2009 91

Austin Ledbetter 2019 91

Kris Kuykendall 1999 90

Richie Wood 2004 90

Coby Greiner 2017 90

Seth Tucker 2017 90