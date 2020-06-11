June 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Postseason softball honors garnered by Lady Hornets

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Senior Abby Staton and freshman Raven Loveless of the Bryant Lady Hornets softball team have been named all-State for their performance during the 2015 season. In addition, senior Cayla McDowell earned all-State Tournament honors.

Each of the three were also named all-Conference along with freshman Regan Ryan.

All-Conference honorable mention selections were juniors Shayla McKissock and Julie Ward along with freshmen Daniele Singleton and Mallory Theel. Ward, the team’s catcher, has also been invited to play in the Junior Classic All-Star game.

The Lady Hornets were 17-6 overall this season, 11-3 in the 7A/6A-Central Conference. They were 5-1 against 7A teams in the league, earning a first-round bye at the Class 7A State Tournament. They reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion North Little Rock.