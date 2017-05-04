Potential Boys Class 7A State Soccer Tournament pairings

7A-CENTRAL – Northside and LR Catholic are the top 2 seeds. Northside is the 1 seed with a win. A Catholic win and Northside loss leaves both teams at 12-2 and tiebreakers will be needed to decide the top seed.

Bryant is locked in as the third seed. Conway, Southside and Central all can finish as the 4-5-6 seeds. A Conway win over Bryant likely gives the Wampus Cats the fourth seed. Southside is the likely fifth seed while Central is the sixth seed.

7A-WEST – Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers are the top 2 seeds. A Har-Ber win or Rogers loss gives the Wildcats the 1 seed. Springdale and Rogers Heritage are battling for the 3-4 seeds. Bentonville is the likely 5 seed. Fayetteville is the sixth seed with a win or a Bentonville West loss.

— Walter Woodie

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Boys soccer

At Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — Springdale or Rogers Heritage (West 4) vs. Conway, FS Southside or LR Central (Central 5), 10 a.m.

Game 4 — Bryant (Central 3) vs. Fayetteville or Bentonville West (West 6), 12 p.m.

Game 6 — Conway, FS Southside or LR Central (Central 4) vs. Bentonville (West 5), 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Springdale or Rogers Heritage (West 3) vs. Conway, FS Southside or LR Central (Central 6), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — FS Northside or LR Catholic (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Springdale Har-Ber or Rogers (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Springdale Har-Ber or Rogers (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 — FS Northside or LR Catholic (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 12 p.m.

Championship game

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA