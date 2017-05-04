Potential Girls Class 7A Soccer State Tournament pairings

7A-CENTRAL – Cabot is the top seed. Mount St. Mary is the 2 seed with a win over Central, but a Central win could lead to a 3-way tie between Mount St. Mary, LR Central and FS Southside for the 2-3-4 seeds. Bryant and Conway will play for the 5-6 seeds Friday.

7A-WEST – Bentonville is the top seed. Fayetteville is the 2 seed with a win. Har-Ber is the 3 seed if Fayetteville wins and Rogers is the fourth seed. Rogers Heritage, Springdale and Bentonville West are still alive for the 5 and 6 seeds.

— Walter Woodie

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Girls soccer

At Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — Springdale Har-Ber or Rogers (West 4) vs. Conway or Bryant (Central 5), 10 a.m.

Game 4 — Mount St. Mary, LR Central or FS Southside (Central 3) vs. Rogers Heritage, Springdale or Bentonville West (West 6), 12 p.m.

Game 6 — Mount St. Mary, LR Central or FS Southside (Central 4) vs. Rogers Heritage, Springdale or Bentonville West (West 5), 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Springdale Har-Ber or Rogers (West 3) vs. Conway or Bryant (Central 6), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — Cabot (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Fayetteville (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Bentonville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 — Mount St. Mary, LR Central or FS Southside (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 12 p.m.

Championship game

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA