Potential Class 7A State Softball Tournament pairings

7A-CENTRAL – The top 4 seeds are set. Bryant is the top seed, Cabot is 2 (thanks to owning the tiebreaker over NLR), North Little Rock 3, Conway 4. Northside and Southside are in and will play for the 5-6 seeds Friday. Southside must win by 3 runs or more to get the 5 seed.

7A-WEST – Bentonville and Rogers are the top 2 seeds. Bentonville is the 1 seed with a win or a Rogers loss. Rogers is the 1 seed with a win and Bentonville loss. Bentonville West, Van Buren and Rogers Heritage are battling for the 3-4-5 seeds (Van Buren and Bentonville West have a makeup game Friday that could decide the 3 seed). Springdale Har-Ber is locked in as the sixth seed.

— Walter Woodie

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Softball

At Fayetteville

Thursday, May 11

Game 2 — West 4 vs. FS Northside or FS Southside (Central 5), 12 p.m.

Game 4 — North Little Rock (Central 3) vs. Springdale Har-Ber (West 6), 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Conway (Central 4) vs. Bentonville West, Van Buren or Rogers Heritage (West 5), 12 p.m.

Game 8 — Bentonville West, Van Buren or Rogers Heritage (West 3) vs. FS Northside or FS Southside (Central 6), 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 9 — Bryant (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 10 — Bentonville or Rogers (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 — Bentonville or Rogers (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 12 — Cabot (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game

Baum Stadium, Fayetteville

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA