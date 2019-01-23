BHS quintet chosen for annual AHSCA all-star games

Latavion Scott, the all-time leading rusher for the Bryant Hornets and State championship MVP, and Blaise Smith, who helped plow the way for Scott at tackle, have been selected to play on the East squad at the 2019 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game this year.
In addition, Bryant’s Llyz Cortes and Nyla Gabe will perform on the East All-Star dance squad while Cavion Crosby will represent the school on the East All-Star cheer team.
The annual AHSCA All-Star week is during June each year. Dates and time have not been released.
Conway’s Keith Fimple will serve as head coach for the East football team. Dana Gibson of Nettleton will coach the East dance squad while Tori Beach of Nettleton will coach the East cheer squad.