Rally by Hornet freshmen comes up short

PEARCY — Down by 2 with just 3 seconds left to play, Will Diggins of the Bryant Hornets freshman team stole an inbounds pass to give his team a chance to tie or win the game. But the Hornets couldn’t get a shot to fall and the Lake Hamilton Wolves’ freshmen held on for a 45-43 win on Monday night.

The Hornets ended a seesaw first half with a 22-21 lead and, according to head coach Tyler Posey, “We started off really strong. Lake Hamilton made some adjustments and the game went back-and-forth.

“We came out flat in the third quarter,” he noted. “But we made a nice run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 2.”

Gabe George led the Hornets with 17 points. Jaylen Williams and Cameron Booth both came off the bench and added 8 points each.

Now 2-2 on the season, Bryant will play its home opener on Thursday against Little Rock Catholic.