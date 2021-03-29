March 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Ramirez’ hat trick highlights Hornets’ effort at NLR

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Freshman Martin Ramierez had a hat trick in the second half while James Lasley and Danny Vivar added goals as the Bryant Hornets won their seventh match in a row and the fourth straight by shutout on Tuesday night. The 5-0 final matched the BHS junior varsity’s score earlier in the evening.

It was the first contest for the Hornets since March 18 before spring break. It had been even longer since the JV team played a match. They were on the field against opposition for the first time since March 1.

The Hornets varsity heads to Greenwood for a 7A/6A-Central Conference outing this Friday. The JV team plays next on April 5 at Conway.

“The varsity looked a little sluggish and our touch was off in the first half coming off of spring break,” noted Hornets coach Jason Hay of Tuesday’s match.

Lasley had the lone goal of the first half. It came unassisted less than five minutes into the game.

In the second half, Ramierez scored two quick goals. The first came less than three minutes in off a feed from Krishna Gurung. The second was just four minutes later, at 33:31 with Luis Lara providing the assist.

It stayed 3-0 until Ramierez found the range for his third goal at the 6:15 mark. With 2:01 to go, Gurung fed Vivar for his goal to set the final tally.

Keeper Logan Valestin had two saves.

“The second half, we came out and started to play the ball quicker with fewer touches,” Hay noted. “We need to get back to work on Wednesday to get ready for our second long road trip and conference game at Greenwood.”

The Hornets already trekked to Siloam Springs on March 18 and picked up a win.

In the junior varsity match on Tuesday, Kobe Ray had two goals while Cole Gillespie scored one and assisted on two others.

Bryant built a 4-0 lead in the first half of the 40-minute match. Gillespie scored initially just 30 seconds into the contest. Dawson Oakley assisted. At the 9:00 mark, Ray knocked in his first goal. Jackson Givens got the assist.

Reese Graham added the team’s third goal at the 5:33 mark then Gillespie assisted on Thomas Bullington’s goal at 2:55.

The lone second-half goal came from Ray off a feed from Gillespie less than four minutes in.

“The JV looked really good,” Hay said. “I thought they played very hard. We have not had a JV boys game in a while so I was proud of how they came out.”