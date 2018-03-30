Lady Hornets make quick work of Lady Mavs

Sarah Evans doubled and homered, driving in five runs, while senior pitcher Raven Loveless held the Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks to one unearned run on four hits over three innings as the Bryant Lady Hornets eased to a 16-1 win in 7A-Central Conference action on Thursday.

Bryant answered Southside’s first-inning run with a 10-run eruption to take most of the mystery out of the outcome.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 17-1 overall this season and 4-0 in conference play going into Friday’s showdown with arch-rival North Little Rock at Bryant.

Along with Evans, Maddie Stephens and Loveless each had two hits against Southside. Both of Stephens’ hits were doubles. Regan Keesee had a triple and Maddie Thompson drove in three runs.

The Lady Hornets also benefitted from six Lady Maverick errors.

Southside’s run came on a two-base error and a single up the middle.

Bryant’s response began with a two-out error that allowed Evans to reach safely. Brooklyn Trammell lined a single to right, sending Evans to third. When the ball was misplayed in the outfield, Evans scored and Trammell wound up at second.

Trammell scored to make it 2-1 when the ball was misplayed. Loveless scored on Meagan Chism’s lined single to center. Chism advanced to second on an error then scored when Thompson singled.

Bella Herring added a knock then Keesee stroked her triple, driving in two before stealing home to make it 7-1.

Regan Ryan got the carousel going again with a base hit to center. Stephens ripped her first double then Evans unloaded with her three-run jack to left to make it 10-1.

Loveless pitched around a two-out hit in the top of the second and a doubleplay helped keep the Lady Hornets from adding onto their lead in the home second.

Despite a pair of lead-off hits, Southside was unable to score in the top of the third, which set up a six-run home third. The game ended in accordance with the 15-after-3 run rule.

Herring started the uprising by reaching on another error. Keesee was plunked by a pitch and Ryan walked to load the bases. Stephens greeted a new pitch with a double that plated two more. Evans doubled her in and, after Trammell walked and Loveless moved the runners up with a groundout, Chism was walked intentionally to set up a force at every base.

But Thompson’s grounder to second got through and the last two runs scored to end the game.