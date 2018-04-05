Ray wins pole vault to highlight Lady Hornets’ effort at Cabot

CABOT — Cassie Ray cleared 8’6” to win the pole vault competition at the Walmart Invitational track and field meet at Cabot High School on Wednesday. That highlighted the day for the Bryant Lady Hornets who had sent a small contingent of athletes to the event pending a meet at Russellville on Friday.

The Lady Hornets scored 34 points to finish sixth in the 13-team field, without many of their front-line competitors.

“We did pretty good,” said Lady Hornets head coach Keith Dale. “I had the opportunity at the Cabot meet to place many of our kids in events that we normally don’t have a chance to compete in.”

Ray also contributed a fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.79. Allison Morse was sixth for Bryant in 18.75.

And, in the 4×100 relay, Ray combined with Alexis Taylor, Ebony White and Amanda Burt to run a 54.53 to place seventh.

Megan Lee competed in the triple jump and the high jump. She covered 33’11.75” to place fourth in the triple and cleared 4’6” in the high jump to be a pair of a multiple tie for seventh.

Bryant picked up fifth-place points in the 4×400 relay, though the timing mechanisms did not function. White, Kennedy Brown, Molly Lewis and Kaylin Watts ran the race.

Brown also placed seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:09.51 while Sarah Rogers took eighth in the 800 in 2:50.69.

The 4×800 relay team was eighth with Darcie Dunbar, Kristen Bess, Rebekah Hargis and Tess Sullivan combining on a 12:43.41