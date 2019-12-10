Record-setting season for State champion Hornets

December 10, 2019 Football

It stands to reason that, when a team goes 13-0 and wins a State championship, there will be some records set and such was the case for the 2019 Bryant Hornets.

The 13 wins in itself is a record along with the winning streak that extended to 17 wins in a row and counting.

Individually, quarterback Austin Ledbetter re-wrote many of the passing and total offense records. Two of his receivers, Jake Meaders and Joseph Young set new marks and kicker Brock Funk, though he only attempted three field goals this season, was busier by far than any past kicker for Bryant booting extra points.

Most of the defensive records are team marks, which seems appropriate, considering how much teamwork played into their remarkable season.

One statistic that must surely be a school record, though there’s no past information about the category is the fact that Catrell Wallace blocked four punts this season and blocked seven in his Hornets’ career. It’s hard to imagine anyone have more in either category.

Most wins in a season: 13

Most consecutive wins: 17

Best record: 13-0

Most total offense/season: 5,646 yards

Most passing yds/season: 3,623 yards

Most points/season: 560

Fewest points allowed/season (through 12 games): 107

Fewest points allowed/season (through 13 games): 114

Highest scoring average/season: 43.1 points per game

Most sacks/season: 45

Most TDs/season: 79

Fewest rushing yards per game allowed avg./season (including playoffs): 91.8

Most extra points/season: 75

Most wins/senior class: 34

Most 300+yard passing games (career): Austin Ledbetter 4 (ties Scott Peeler, 2001-03)

Most passing yards/season: Austin Ledbetter 3,334 yards

Most touchdown passes/game: Austin Ledbetter 6 vs. Conway

Most touchdown passes/season: Austin Ledbetter 43

Most touchdown passes/career: Austin Ledbetter 47 

Most touchdown receptions/season: Jake Meaders 18

Most average yards per catch/season: Joseph Young 23.5 ypc

Total offense/season: Austin Ledbetter 3,433 yards

Most extra points/season: Brock Funk 75

Most extra points attempts/season: Brock Funk 76

