White Hornets bounce back with convincing win at Hot Springs

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Kellen Robinson (4) shoots over a pair of Hot Springs’ defenders. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

HOT SPRINGS — Bouncing back from a narrow defeat at North Little Rock — their first of the season — the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team overwhelmed the Hot Springs Trojans, 42-24, Monday night.

Kellen Robinson scored 11 points had four assists and three steals to lead the Hornets, now 3-1. Grant Johnson added 7 points and three rebounds while T.J. Lindsey scored 8 points and hauled down seven boards.

“We got off to a slow start,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “The environment was indeed a basketball environment. The crowd was loud, the energy was up for both teams.

“Our guys settled down, though, and played. It was a tough road win and a good win coming from a tough loss at North Little Rock.”

Wrightner added, “We have not played a complete game yet this year where we have executed on all ends of the court. Tonight, we struggled from the free-throw line. However, we did play with intensity for four quarters.

Joseph Lewis attempts a fadeaway jumper. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

“I’m proud of the way our guys were able to grind out a great win against a really good opponent,” he concluded.

Tonight, the Hornets host Bryant Blue at Bryant Middle School.

T.J. Lindsey goes up for a shot inside. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

R.J. Newton tries to get a shot over a Hot Springs defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Bryant White’s Joesph Nelson, right, tries to muscle up a shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)