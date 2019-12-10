Blue Lady Hornets edged by Lake Hamilton

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School started off well but just couldn’t hang on as the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves rallied for a 27-22 win on Monday night.

“It was a close game, but we came up short at the end,” said Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard. “The girls played really well and worked as a team and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. We, for sure, have room to grow and improve, but they are getting better every game.”

The Lady Hornets led 8-2 after a quarter but Lake Hamilton surged in the second quarter and, at halftime, led 14-11.

The two teams played even in the third quarter then the Lady Wolves were able to extend the 22-19 lead down the stretch.

Vivian Spradlin led the Lady Hornets with 12 points. Elisa Surratt added 5 points, Rachel Havens 3 and Grace Cheak 2.

Tonight, Bryant Blue is scheduled to play Bryant White at the Bryant Middle School gym.