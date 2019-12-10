Wolves’ seventh-graders stifle Blue Hornets

December 10, 2019 Boys Basketball

In a rugged game at the Bethel Middle School gym, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team absorbed a 38-14 loss to the Lake Hamilton Wolves Monday night.

The Hornets trailed just 10-8 after a quarter but could not score in the second period then only managed 2 points in the third. As a result, Lake Hamilton held a 17-8 lead at the half and a 25-10 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

“We played hard but did not match their toughness or physical play,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook.

Johnathan Frost and Hudson Thomason each had 4 points for Blue. Ethan Williams and Karter Ratliff scored 2 apiece.

Blue is set to play Bryant White tonight at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
December 10, 2019
Freshman Hornets fall at Hot Springs
Boys Basketball
December 10, 2019
White Hornets bounce back with convincing win at Hot Springs

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!