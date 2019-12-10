Wolves’ seventh-graders stifle Blue Hornets

In a rugged game at the Bethel Middle School gym, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team absorbed a 38-14 loss to the Lake Hamilton Wolves Monday night.

The Hornets trailed just 10-8 after a quarter but could not score in the second period then only managed 2 points in the third. As a result, Lake Hamilton held a 17-8 lead at the half and a 25-10 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

“We played hard but did not match their toughness or physical play,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook.

Johnathan Frost and Hudson Thomason each had 4 points for Blue. Ethan Williams and Karter Ratliff scored 2 apiece.

Blue is set to play Bryant White tonight at the Bryant Middle School gym.