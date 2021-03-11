March 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Reed’s last-minute goal lifts Lady Hornets past defending 6A champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

Photos by Rick Nation

It looked like the Bryant Lady Hornets and the Class 6A defending State champion Searcy Lady Lions were going to battle to a scoreless tie as[more] time dwindled down to the final minutes. But, with just 1:11 left to play, Lauren Reed scored off a corner kick by Tarra Hendricks to snap the deadlock and the Lady Hornets held on for a scintillating 1-0 win at Bryant Stadium on Thursday night.

“It was beautiful!” declared Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “Overall, this was probably the most fun game I’ve ever coaches. Searcy is one of the best teams in the state and will be in the running for another State championship this year. I like playing this kind of competition early in the season.”

The Lady Hornets, now 3-2, came into the game off a test against quality opponents at a tournament in Bentonville. They’ll face further challenges tonight and tomorrow at another tourney, this one in Texarkana. At 6:30 p.m., Bryant takes on the winner of a match between De Queen and Rogers Heritage in the 13-team tourney.

Against Searcy, Bryant controlled the game throughout, holding the Lady Lions to just four shots on goal. Meanwhile, the Lady Hornets were sending a barrage of 22 shots at the Searcy goalkeeper.

“Overall, my girls controlled the game,” Long acknowledged. “But it was a very physical game and a good game. It was fun to see the girls get out and compete the way they did. I was very proud of them. Everything just kind of came together for us, from (goalkeeper Kaitlyn) Miller all the way through the team. It was a fun night of soccer.

Monday night, the Lady Hornets host the rival Benton Lady Panthers. They then begin 7A/6A-Central Conference play at Little Rock Central on Thursday, March 17.