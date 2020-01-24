Relay quartet highlights Hornets’ work at UCA

Photos courtesy of Tanika Clemmer

CONWAY — The 200-yard freestyle relay team of LaQuav Brumfield, Cameron Loftis, Samuel Vinson and Jalen Dinstbier combined on a 1:40.83 clocking to beat out the Lake Hamilton team (1:41.08) and win the event, notching the lone first-place finish for the Bryant Hornets at the UCA January Invitational meet on Thursday.

The Hornets compiled 377 points to finish second to Conway at 414 in the nine-team field. Conway won seven of the 11 events. Lake Hamilton was third with 276.50 points.

Another of the relay team, the 200-yard medley relay of Vinson, Aidan Shaw, Brumfield and Dinstbier earned second-place points with a clocking of 1:52.76. Conway won in 1:48.78.

Individually, Tyler Peters turned in a second-place finish for the Hornets. His 2:42.42 in the 200 individual medley was second to Sam Caplan of Conway at 2:17.26. Bryant’s Ian Archer was fifth in 2:52.46.

Bryant swimmers were third in five other events including the 400-yard freestyle relay. Carter Miller, Shaw, Peters and Loftis teamed up on a 4:20.32.

Vinson was third in two events. In the 100-yard backstroke, he finished in 1:00.84 with Peters fifth in 1:14.14 and Chapman Redam eighth in 1:24.56. In the 200-yard freestyle, Vinson was third in 2:02.60. Caden Payne was 10th in 2:38.54 with Ethan Eubanks 12th in 2:44.85 and Redam 13th in 2:57.43 for the Hornets.

Dinstbier’s 57.49 was third in the 100 free. Miller was sixth in 1:02.33, Brumfield eighth in 1:03.93 and Payne 10th in 1:06.03.

Eli Matthews finished third in the 500-yard freestyle, touching in 6:31.34.

Dinstbier was also fourth in the 50 free in a time of 24.26. Shaw was eighth in 27.22 and Matthews was ninth in 28.36.

Brumfield earned a score of 219.80 to add a fourth-place finish in the one-meter dive competition.

Loftis was fifth and Ian Archer was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly. Loftis turned in a 1:11.30. Archer finished in 1:16.33.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, four Hornets added to the point total, led by Shaw who’s 1:16.35 was good for fifth. Loftis finished on his heels at 1:16.35 for sixth. Miller was eighth in 1:20.94 and Payton Schanks garnered 12th-place points in 1:29.56.

The Hornets’ next competition will be at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday, Feb. 6.