April 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Relay team, Terry highlight Bryant boys’ work at Lake Hamilton meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

PEARCY — While four of Bryant’s top athletes were competing in Lawrence, Kansas, assistant coach Brad Stroud took the rest of the Hornets’ track team to the Lake Hamilton Invitational on Friday, earning a sixth place finish out of 19 teams with a total of 35 points.

The Hornets picked up second-place finishes in two events, with the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Matthew Bagby, Taylor Hecker, Raphael McCuien, and Pierce Finney running a time of 3:32.36 to earn the runner-up spot. Also, Charlie Terry placed second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:01.50.

In addition, the Hornets picked up points from Justin Combs in the pole vault (third at 13’6”); Finney in the 400-meter dash (fourth in 52.46); the 4 x 100-meter relay team of Phillip Isom-Green, Bagby, Hecker, and McCuien (sixth in 45.16); and John Carder in the 3200-meter run (eighth in 10:30.99).

“The Lake Hamilton Invitational is always a very competitive meet and I thought we competed very well,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “We had several personal records set among the athletes who just missed scoring. If they produce the same performances at our conference meet on Friday, they will have a good chance of scoring and possibly earning a trip to the State meet.

“I’m thankful they were able to get this meet in, since the weather has not been kind to us this season,” he concluded.