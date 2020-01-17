Relay work sparks Hornets to narrow team win at home meet

Photos courtesy of Tanika Clemmer

Aidan Shaw was second in the breaststroke at Thursday’s meet. (Photo courtesy of Tanika Clemmer)

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of LaQuav Brumfield, Cameron Loftis, Sam Vinson and Jalen Dinstbier combined on a 1:39.66 to out-touch the Lake Hamilton relay team (1:40.11) for the only event victory for the Bryant Hornets on Thursday at a meet held at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. But the Hornets accumulated 376 points to edge Russellville (374) for team honors in the 13-team meet. Lake Hamilton was third with 293 points.

In addition to the win in the 200 free relay, the Hornets earned second-place finishes in four events including the other two relay races. Individually, Aidan Shaw finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.21, just shy of the 1:04.48 turned in by Noah Smith of Lake Hamilton.

Loftis was fifth in 1:15.01 with Bryant’s Carter Miller seventh in 1:21.17 and Payton Shanks 16th in 1:27.39.

Senior Chapman Redam finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke. (Photo courtesy of Tanika Clemmer)

Tyler Peters’ 1:10.03 in the 100-yard backstroke was second only to the 1:03.53 turned in by Lake Hamilton’s Aiden Qualls. Chapman Redam was eighth for the Hornets in 1:20.34.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Vinson, Shaw, Brumfield and Dinstbier combined on a 1:50.85. Only Lake Hamilton’s 1:49.80 was better.

In the 400 free relay, it was Shaw, Peters, Miller and Loftis who turned in a 4:17.16. Russellville won in 3:53.86.

Brumfield was third in the one-meter dive, earning a score of 126.60. Dinstbier was third in the 50 free, clocking in at 23.70 with Brumfield seventh in 25.25.

Vinson led a group of four Hornets who scored in the 200 free. His 2:01.91 was good for third with Peters eighth in 2:18.63. Caden Payne was 14th with a time of 2:42.43 and Ethan Eubanks was 15th in 2:47.89.

Vinson also had a fourth-place finish. It came in the 500 free in which he turned in a 5:36.18 clocking. Eli Matthews was eighth in 6:32.78.

Matthews, in turn, placed fourth in the 200 individual medley. His time was 2:37.70 with three more Hornets scoring in the event. Miller was seventh in 2:46.85 followed by Ian Archer who was eighth in 2:51.14. Redam was 13th in 3:08.19.

Dinstbier and Loftis added fifth-place points. Dinstbier’s came in the 100 free. He touched in 55.66. Loftis’ came in the 100-yard butterfly. His time was 1:12.81. Archer was sixth in 1:14.80 and Shaw was eighth in 1:16.72.

The Hornets return to competition on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Conway.