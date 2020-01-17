Relay work sparks Hornets to narrow team win at home meet

Photos courtesy of Tanika Clemmer
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of LaQuav Brumfield, Cameron Loftis, Sam Vinson and Jalen Dinstbier combined on a 1:39.66 to out-touch the Lake Hamilton relay team (1:40.11) for the only event victory for the Bryant Hornets on Thursday at a meet held at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. But the Hornets accumulated 376 points to edge Russellville (374) for team honors in the 13-team meet. Lake Hamilton was third with 293 points.
In addition to the win in the 200 free relay, the Hornets earned second-place finishes in four events including the other two relay races. Individually, Aidan Shaw finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.21, just shy of the 1:04.48 turned in by Noah Smith of Lake Hamilton.
Loftis was fifth in 1:15.01 with Bryant’s Carter Miller seventh in 1:21.17 and Payton Shanks 16th in 1:27.39.
Tyler Peters’ 1:10.03 in the 100-yard backstroke was second only to the 1:03.53 turned in by Lake Hamilton’s Aiden Qualls. Chapman Redam was eighth for the Hornets in 1:20.34.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Vinson, Shaw, Brumfield and Dinstbier combined on a 1:50.85. Only Lake Hamilton’s 1:49.80 was better.
In the 400 free relay, it was Shaw, Peters, Miller and Loftis who turned in a 4:17.16. Russellville won in 3:53.86.
Brumfield was third in the one-meter dive, earning a score of 126.60. Dinstbier was third in the 50 free, clocking in at 23.70 with Brumfield seventh in 25.25.
Vinson led a group of four Hornets who scored in the 200 free. His 2:01.91 was good for third with Peters eighth in 2:18.63. Caden Payne was 14th with a time of 2:42.43 and Ethan Eubanks was 15th in 2:47.89.
Vinson also had a fourth-place finish. It came in the 500 free in which he turned in a 5:36.18 clocking. Eli Matthews was eighth in 6:32.78.
Matthews, in turn, placed fourth in the 200 individual medley. His time was 2:37.70 with three more Hornets scoring in the event. Miller was seventh in 2:46.85 followed by Ian Archer who was eighth in 2:51.14. Redam was 13th in 3:08.19.
Dinstbier and Loftis added fifth-place points. Dinstbier’s came in the 100 free. He touched in 55.66. Loftis’ came in the 100-yard butterfly. His time was 1:12.81. Archer was sixth in 1:14.80 and Shaw was eighth in 1:16.72.
The Hornets return to competition on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Conway.