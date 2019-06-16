Remarkable comeback lifts Bryant into 15U title round

CABOT — Jaxon Ham, who led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Caleb Greiner, came racing home with the winning run on a grounder by Drew Hatman that was booted at third base to complete an incredible 10-9 come-from-behind victory as the Bryant Black Sox rallied past the Maumelle Bulldogs at the 15U State Tournament in Cabot on Sunday.

The Sox trailed 4-0 right off the bat and, going into the bottom of the third, found themselves trailing 9-5. But they kept whittling on the advantage as Logan White, on in relief of Ham muffled the Bulldogs’ bats.

Bryant advanced to the championship round on Monday at 6 p.m. They’ll await the survivor of the losers’ bracket which was to be determined from among Maumelle, Cabot and El Dorado. Earlier in the tournament, Bryant had mashed El Dorado 15-0 and Maumelle had buried Cabot 11-1.

Maumelle took a 4-0 lead in the first on a walk and four consecutive singles. A wild pitch got the fourth run in before Ham got the second out on strikes then induced a fly to White in center to end the frame.

White led off the bottom of the first by reaching on an error. Kyler Pabon singled then both moved up on Cade Parker’s roller to third. Gavin lashed a double to right and it was 4-2.

White fanned two as he relieved in the second and retired the side in order. And the Black Sox actually surged into the lead.

Drew Hatman led off the bottom of the second with a walk and Calvin Myles legged out an infield hit. With one out, Pabon walked to fill the bases for Parker, who came through with an RBI single. Burton’s second hit, a single, chased in two more and the Sox led 5-4.

In the top of the third, however, a walk, a single and an error brought around the tying run. With one out, another RBI single put Maumelle back ahead.

An error extended the inning and made it 8-5. With two away, another miscue got the ninth run in.

The Sox responded with two in the bottom of the third. Greiner reached on an error and Hatman singled. With one away, White walked to load the bases. After a pitching change, Pabon waited out a pass for force in Greiner then Parker’s infield pop was misplayed allowing Hatman to score, though Maumelle got an out at third.

White eased through a 1-2-3 fourth and the Sox’ comeback resumed. Colby Morrow’s fly to left was misplayed then Ham singled. Greiner sacrificed to put runners at second and third. And, with two down, Myles looped a single to right, chasing both runs in to tie the contest.

White struck out the side in the top of the fifth then the Sox were unable to take advantage of a pair of errors in the home half.

Another strikeout helped White retire the side in order in the top of the sixth, stting up the game-winning uprising.