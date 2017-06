Post-season honors for Lady Hornets soccer team announced

Senior Caroline Campbell was named all-State in Class 7A and all-conference in the 7A-Central for the Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team in 2017.

The Lady Hornets were 11-10 overall this spring and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 7A State Tournament before suffering a 4-2 loss to the Cabot Lady Panthers, the eventual State runner-up.

Along with Campbell, Jad’n Nichols, Madison Humbard, Rachel Studdard, Brittney Warner and Jasmine Sauers were named all-conference.