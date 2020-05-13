May 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2019

Reynolds, relay team add Meet of Champs victories to post-season spree

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Ella Reynolds won the individual 400-meter run then added a leg to the Bryant Lady Hornets’ winning effort in the 4×400 relay to provide highlights for Bryant at the annual Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton High School on Saturday.

Reynolds, a sophomore, finished the 400 in 58.49, beating out Morgan White of Pine Bluff (58.76). Bryant’s Zhania Hall was fifth in 1:00.99. Reynolds won the 6A-Central Conference championship in the event with a 58.09 and the 6A State meet in 57.48.

Hall then ran the lead leg and Reynolds the anchor in the winning effort in the 4×400, joining Megan Lee and Amya Smith on the 4:03.07 clocking that narrowly defeated Fayetteville (4:04.11) as the same two teams finished 1-2 that had in the State meet.

The Lady Hornets’ quartet had combined on a 4:04.66 to win at State. They’d won conference in 4:03.45.

Deborah Shaw scored in two events at the meet. She was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.33, improving her time of 15.50 which garnered second at the State meet and the 15.88 she ran to win the conference title.

In the long jump, Shaw covered 16’9.25” to finish fifth.

The 4×100 relay team of Jaiyah Jackson, Mallorie Scott-Smith and freshmen V’Mia Palmer and Parris Atkins combined on a 49.34 to place third behind Sylvan Hills (48.41) and Little Rock Central (48.66).

The Bryant foursome had run 49.66 at conference and 50.35 at State.

Smith. Contributed an eighth-place finish to the scoring with a 12.58 in the 100-meter dash.

The Lady Hornets finished with 40 points to finish third in the team standings. Bentonville won with 59 points edging Sylvan Hills with 58 in the 50-team field.