Robinson scores 27 as White Hornets close out season with win over Conway White

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High bounced back from a disappointing loss to North Little Rock last week with a 46-28 win over the Conway White Wampus Cats to close out their season on Thursday.

Kellen Robinson poured in 27 points in the game, second only to his 30 againt Lake Hamilton on Jan. 16.

The Hornets finish the season 15-4.

Conway White got 11 points from Jacory Mosley and 10 from Trayveon Safford.

With Robinson knocking down a trio of 3-pointers to supply the offense and the Hornets holding Conway White to just three shots altogether, Bryant White built a 12-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Mytorian Singleton hit a layup to start the scoring.

A basket by Safford opened the second quarter but, with Robinson scored 9 points in the quarter to go with a basket by R.J. Newton, the Hornets extended the margin to 23-9 by halftime.

Singleton opened the third quarter by hauling down the carom off a Conway White miss and going coast-to-coast for a layup.

Ian Booy hit a free throw and Safford followed up with an offensive-rebound bucket to cut it to 25-12.

Robinson, however, added a free throw then, off a steal by Trent Ford, added a layup. Robinson swiped the ball and drove for another layup to extend the margin to 30-12 before Mosley ended Conway White’s drought with two free throws.

But, a 3 by Jamison Lewis made it a 19-point lead. In the last stages of the third quarter, Safford and Bryant White’s Samuel Johns traded baskets and it was 33-16 going into the fourth quarter.

As Hornets coach Richard Wrightner started to work in his reserves, Conway White rallied behind Mosley. The margin got down to 37-24 and Wrightner got his starters back in the game.

Joseph Nelson made a nice post-up move to score with 2:58 left. At the other end, he blocked a shot by Conway White’s Caden Henderson. That led to a final 3 by Robinson.

Wrightner called a timeout with 2:13 to play to get more reserves into the game.

In the final 20 seconds, Warren Belleton scored off the offensive boards and James Martin made a steal and layup to beat the buzzer, setting the final score.

HORNETS 46, WAMPUS CATS 28

Eighth grade

Conway White 0 9 7 12 — 28

BRYANT WHITE 12 11 12 11 — 46

WAMPUS CATS 28

Henderson 0-5 0-0 0, Mosley 4-6 2-2 11, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Lockhart 0-2 0-0 0, Booy 1-6 1-2 3, Safford 4-9 2-4 10, Grimes 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Dew 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Pavon 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 10-34 (29%) 7-12 (58%) 28.

HORNETS 46

Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 9-12 5-8 27, G.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Singleton 2-3 0-2 4, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Lindsey 0-3 0-0 0, Newton 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 2-3 0-0 5, Johns 1-3 0-0 2, Coger 0-0 0-0 0, McIntosh 0-0 0-0 0, Myles 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Danley 0-1 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Belleton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-37 (49%) 5-10 (50%) 46.

Three-point field goals: Bryant White 5-13 (Robinson 4-6, Lewis 1-2, Ford 0-2, Johns 0-1, Myles 0-1, Martin 0-1, Danley 0-1), Conway White 1-10 (Mosley 1-1, Henderson 0-2, Booy 0-2, Grimes 0-2, Lockhart 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Pavon 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant White 14, Conway White 19. Rebounds: Bryant White 10-14 24 (Singleton 4-4 8, Lindsey 3-3 6, G.Johnson 0-2 2, Robinson 1-1 2, Ford 0-2 2, Belleton 1-1 2, Martin 0-1 1, team 1-0 1), Conway White 11-12 23 (Safford 5-4 9, Mosley 2-2 4, Jackson 3-0 3, Smith 1-1 2, Chandler 0-1 1, Dew 0-1 1, Thompson 0-1 1, team 0-2 2). Team fouls: Bryant White 11, Conway White 11.





