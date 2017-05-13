Rogers’ second-half goal holds up as Hornets’ season ends

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Hornets battled the Rogers Mounties without a score in the first half of their Class 7A State tournament match on Friday.
But the Hornets’ bid to knock off the two seed from the rugged 7A-West Conference took a hit when Willie Hernandez headed in a goal late in the contest.
Bryant was unable to answer as the Mountaineers ended the Hornets’ season with a 1-0 setback in the quarterfinals.
Rogers will advance to play Rogers Heritage in one semifinal while Springdale and Springdale Har-Ber contend for a trip to the finals in the other semi on Saturday.
“We played tough and were organized,” said Bryant first-year head coach Richard Friday. “We just weren’t as technical with the ball as they were.
The lone goal, Friday said, came off a set piece by Rogers.
“I’m proud of the men that are on this team,” he said of his squad. “They had a great year.”