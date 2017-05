State softball, baseball games moved back

Due to rain overnight in northwest Arkansas, games in the Class 7A State softball tournament in Fayetteville and 7A State baseball tournament in Bentonville have been rescheduled to 3 and 5:30 p.m., start times.

The Bryant Lady Hornets’ game against Rogers Heritage will begin at 3 while the Bryant Hornets will play Bentonville at 5:30.