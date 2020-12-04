Rough night for Blue Hornets against North Little Rock

The North Little Rock eighth grade team rushed out to an 18-1 lead by the end of the quarter and never looked back on the way to a 61-22 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team at Bryant Junior High on Thursday.

The Hornets stayed with the North Little Rock team in the second quarter, but the halftime score was 29-11. A 25-point third quarter blew up the game.

Bryant Blue was led by Jonathan Frost with 7 points. Hudson Thomason added 6. Ryan Green and Ryan Reynolds scored 3 apiece. Kellen Farmer pitched in with 2 and Brady Roberts knocked down a free throw.

The Blue Hornets return to action on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Sheridan.