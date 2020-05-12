May 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Royal, Murdock, Hood, Allen cap off season well at Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Alexis Royal, one of the most outstanding performers in the storied history of Bryant[more] Lady Hornets track and field, completed her high school career by competing in three events at the 53rd annual Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton High School Saturday.

Royal finished a close second in the triple jump with a leap of 37’7”, a season best. She also took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.2.

Along with Melinda Murdock, Haley Hood and Gabby Allen, Royal contributed to Bryant’s 4×100 relay. The quartet finished in 49.6, good for a eighth place.

In addition, Murdock produced a personal-best clocking of 2:15.8 to finish second in the 800-meter run.

“It was great to see Alexis have a positive experience at this meet since she missed it last season with a torn hamstring,” stated Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “She has worked so hard to get back and compete at a high level since the injury only one year ago. We will miss her no doubt, but we wish her well in her future college career at Northwestern (La.) State.

“Alexis now hands the leadership role of this team over to Melinda who I’m sure will carry us through a great season next year,” the coach noted.