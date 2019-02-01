Rugged night for Blue Hornets at Conway

CONWAY — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School played the Conway White Wampus Cats eighth-graders even in the third quarter, 7-7. But the rest of their game at Buzz Bolding Arena was rough. The ball refused to fall for the Hornets and they wound up absorbing a 32-9 loss.

Elijah Thompson had 4 points, Alex Skelley hit a 3 and Jeffrey Francis added two free throws for the Hornets.

Conway White led just 6-0 at the end of the first quarter as the Hornets played tough on defense. Turnovers hurt in the second quarter and the Wampus Cats took advantage to build a 19-1 lead with only a Francis free throw for the Hornets.

Thompson opened the scoring in the third quarter with a pair of baskets around a Conway White free throw. Skelley hit his 3 later in the period, which ended with the Wampus Cats up 26-8.

Francis then hit a free throw to open the scoring in the final period and both teams turned their reserves.

Bethel is set to play at North Little Rock on Monday, Feb. 4, then close out the season at home against Cabot North on Tuesday.