Rugged start proves difficult for Lady Hornets to overcome

Mary Beth James (17) attacks in front of teammate Laura Kate Thomas (24). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team got down 12 in the first game of their match with the rival Benton Lady Panthers on Monday at the Bryant Junior High gym and never quite recovered. The Lady Hornets absorbed a 21-25, 19-25 loss.

“We battled back,” said Bryant coach Cindy Jones. “We just can’t get over the hump.”

The Lady Hornets begin Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play this Thursday at home against Conway Blue.

Anna Andrews sets for a teammate. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Kinsey Gregory blocks. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Kylee Fleharty passes the ball in front of libero Lily Settle (9). (Photo by Rick Nation)