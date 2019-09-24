Dinstbier’s win highlights Bryant match at Conway

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Janie Ray (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

CONWAY — Jalen Dinstbier out-dueled Conway’s Garrison Burbank at number one singles to earn an 8-5 victory for the Bryant Hornets at a 6A-Central Conference tennis match at Conway Park on Monday.

At number two singles for the Hornets, Codi Kirby made a bid to add a win, but Conway’s Rodrigo McCarthy held on for an 8-6 win.

It was the lone victory for the Bryant team as Conway prevailed 3-1 on the boys’ side and 4-0 in the girls’ varsity matches.

In girls’ singles, Bryant’s Kate Keith lost 1-8 to Ashleigh Darnell at number one. Conway’s Emma McClurkin won 8-0 over Hannah Henderson.

In doubles matches, Bryant’s Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier fell to Jessi Hill and Jessica Rowe, 2-8. At number two, Megan Brown and Janie Ray came up short against Conway’s Allie Sample and Lexy Dill, 3-8.

In addition, Conway’s John Michael Mainord and Hayden Weber defeated Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo, 8-0, at boys’ number one doubles. Bryant’s Connor Martin and Shane Morris were defeated by Evan Routt and Brody Wilson, 8-1.

Meagan Brown (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

In JV matches, Henderson combined with Chelsea Nwankow to win 6-4 over Libby Trevillion and Maggie Lyon, 6-4.

Conway’s Susannah DeBlack and Erin Price won 6-2 over Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo, 6-2.

Corwin Martin lost 0-8 to Conway’s Tanner New while, in doubles, Bryant’s Tristan Shamlin and Daniel Dellorto lost 3-8 to Cooper Teage and Parker New. David Goshien and Pablo Garcia lost 0-6 to Routt and Wilson.

Bryant wraps up the regular season on Thursday at Burns Park against North Little Rock. The 6A District Tournament is set for Oct. 7-8.,