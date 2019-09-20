Cabot holds off Lady Hornets

CABOT — The process of reaching their potential continued on Thursday night for the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team. On a trip to play a 6A-Central Conference match against the Cabot Lady Panthers, they found themselves even after two sets. They lost the third set in then made a bid to rally in the fourth but wound up with a 13-25, 25-16, 13-25, 18-25 loss.

Bryant had 24 kills, led by Madelyn Hoskins with nine and Truli Bates with seven. Ella Reyonds had four. Bates and Sammie Jo Ferguson each had two solo blocks. Shaylee Carver contributed 18 assists and Cora Edwards six.

The Lady Hornets were good on 91 percent of their serves but only had one ace, by Sam Still.

Erin Thompson led the team with 20 digs. Still had 15 and Reynolds 11.

The Lady Hornets host North Little Rock on Tuesday.