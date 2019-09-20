Bryant Blue girls capture 2-1 win at Conway Blue

September 20, 2019 Volleyball

CONWAY — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team rallied from a first-set loss to capture a 2-1 victory over the Conway Blue eighth grade team on Thursday night, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12.

“All my starters and players who subbed in knew their role,” said Lady Hornets coach Katie Lampo. “They all performed that role to the best of their ability. 

“There are some simple things that we need to work on as a unit to keep growing and developing, but I am proud of how well all the girls played,” she stated.

The Lady Hornets return to action at home against Benton on Monday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!