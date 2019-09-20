Bryant Blue girls capture 2-1 win at Conway Blue

CONWAY — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team rallied from a first-set loss to capture a 2-1 victory over the Conway Blue eighth grade team on Thursday night, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12.

“All my starters and players who subbed in knew their role,” said Lady Hornets coach Katie Lampo. “They all performed that role to the best of their ability.

“There are some simple things that we need to work on as a unit to keep growing and developing, but I am proud of how well all the girls played,” she stated.

The Lady Hornets return to action at home against Benton on Monday.