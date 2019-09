Bryant freshmen suffer narrow defeat at Conway

CONWAY — The Bryant Lady Hornets’ freshman team did everything but win on Thursday night against Conway White on Thursday night. They were right with the Lady Cats but fell 20-25, 23-25.

“We looked good,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Cindy Jones. “We played very well at times.”

Bryant returns to action on Monday against Benton at home.

“So we are looking at trying to get some consistency,” Jones said, “not just get close.”