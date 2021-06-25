Rugged stretch continues for Junior Black Sox with loss at Lake Hamilton

PEARCY — The struggles of the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team continued Thursday night when they absorbed a 12-1 loss at Lake Hamilton.

The Sox were coming off a trip to Fayetteville for the Chad Wolff Classic showcase in which they lost four games and tied one in the 17U division. Thursday’s loss dropped them to 4-13-3.

Lake Hamilton scored two runs in the first and six more in the second to grab an 8-0 lead. Bryant got its run in the top of the fourth, but Lake Hamilton trumped that with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the inning to set the final score.

Gage Horn had the lone hit for the Sox, a one-out single in the fourth that drove in the only run. Hunter Holt had reached base on an error to start the inning then took second on a wild pitch. He advanced to third when Luke Dreher grounded out.

In the top of the fifth, Jaxon Ham was hit by a pitch and Grant Dunbar walked with one out, but both were stranded.

The only other baserunners for the Sox were Horn, who walked in the second, and Dunbar, who walked in the third.

The team is set to compete in the 2D Scout Games at UALR this weekend. They play at North Little Rock on Tuesday, June 29.