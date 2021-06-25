Trio of hurlers shut down Lake Hamilton in Senior Sox’ win

PEARCY — Logan White, Will Hathcote and Blaine Sears combined on a two-hitter while Luke Dreher and Conner Martin each had two hits as the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team forged a 6-1 win over Lake Hamilton on Thursday night.

White pitched shutout ball for four innings, allowing one hit. He fanned one and walked no one. Hathcote worked the next two innings and was charged with the lone run. It was unearned. He didn’t allow a hit as he fanned four and walked one. Sears finished up, working around a two-out single in the seventh.

The Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Lead-off walks to Lawson Speer and Logan White set the stage. They worked a double steal and when the throw from the catcher to third went awry, Speer was able to score.

In the second, Drew Hatman walked on a 3-2 pitch then Jaxon Ham beat out a bunt single as he tried to sacrifice. Hatman hustled to third on the play. Ham stole second and, with one out, Sears grounded out to third as Hatman scored.

After a 1-2-3 first, White hit the lead-off batter in the bottom of the second. But the Sox turned a 3-6-1 doubleplay on a grounder to Colby Morrow at first.

White led off the third with a triple and Martin singled him in to make it 3-0.

Lake Hamilton managed a two-out single in the bottom of the third, but White fanned the next batter to preserve the shutout.

Dreher led off Bryant’s fourth with a bloop single to center. He moved to second on a balk then Speer was struck by a pitch. A passed ball moved them up before White walked to load the bases. With two down, Morrow drew an RBI walk to make it a four-run lead.

The Sox turned another doubleplay in the bottom of the inning after a batter was hit by a pitch with one out.

A two-out single by Dreher in the top of the fifth came to naught and Hathcote took over on the mound in the home half, fanning two as he set down the side in order.

Speer drew a walk to start the top of the sixth, took second on a wild pitch and eased home when Martin belted a triple to right. He would score too, when Morrow grounded out, making it 6-0.

Lake Hamilton’s run scored in the bottom of the sixth on a one-out walk, a stolen base and an errant throw, then a passed ball.

Now 14-7 on the season, the Senior Sox are set to host Sheridan and Fort Smith on Tuesday.