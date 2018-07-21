Sanders hired as new defensive coordinator

July 20, 2018 Football

Quad Sanders

Quad Sanders, who has been coaching college football at Western State Colorado since 2014, has been hired as the new defensive coordinator and secondary coach for the Bryant Hornets football team.

Sanders has also coached at the University of Arkansas-Monticello. He’s a former defensive lineman at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

He takes over as d-coordinator and secondary coach from Darrell Burnett, who served at that position for the last two years at Bryant but has recently been hired as the head coach at Hot Springs High School.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

