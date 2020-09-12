September 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Schmidt, Caton pace Hornets in dual match

HOT SPRINGS — Scott Schmidt turned in a nine-hole total of 37 to earn individual medalist honors as the Bryant Hornets competed in a dual meet with the Fountain Lake Cobras at Magellan Country Club on Monday.

The Hornets’ Tanner Caton carded the second best round with a 39, while Daniel Darbonne, Landon Allison and Clayton Harbour each finished at 43.

With the top three scores counting toward the team competition, Bryant won 119 to 126. The Cobras’ top round was a 41.

There was no team competition among the girls. Bryant’s lone representative was Katy Edwards. Her 49 was topped only by medalist Bianca Rector of Fountain Lake. She shot 45.

Bryant will compete in the two-day Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway this Friday and Saturday.