Schmidt paces Hornets in four-team match at Magellan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Scott Schmidt finished two strokes off the medalist round of North Little Rock’s Nate Jolly to lead the Bryant Hornets golf team in a four-team match over 18-holes at Magellan Golf Club on Tuesday.

For the girls, Maddie Stephens led the way with a consistent round, shooting 55 on the front nine and 56 on the backside. Conway’s Casey Ott fired an impressive 68 over 18 holes, taking medalist honors by 15 strokes.

Schmidt shot a 75, which tied him for third behind Jolly and Conway’s Will Rose (74).

Adding to the team score for Bryant was Drew Darbonne and Logan McDonald who both carded rounds of 79. Clayton Harbour shot 80.

“Scott is starting to come back into form after missing a couple of weeks in Legion baseball,” noted Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “I was good to have some guys back in the 70’s.

In addition, Landon Allison carded an 82 after a solid 39 on the front side and Brendon Morton shot 89.

Conway won the team competition with a combined score of 306. North Little Rock finished at 307, Bryant 313 and Benton 314.

The Lady Hornets’ Brooklyn Waller turned in a round of 118 with Meredith Moreland shooting 140.

Bryant will be right back in action today at Conway Country Club.