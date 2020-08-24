August 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Lady Hornets earn first victory

LITTLE ROCK — They Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team got off to a good start on Thursday, Aug. 23, with a victory at Little Rock Episcopal Collegiate. Tiffany Ward had 11 kills to lead the team to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 win.

Julie Bardsley and Fallon Warner each had four kills. Bardsley also contributed eight digs and Warner five.

“Overall, I thought it was a good effort,” commented Lady Hornets coach Doug Maxwell. “You always kind of wonder where you’re going to be out there in that first game of the season but I thought the girls responded well.

“We focused a lot of time on service and serve-receive this year,” he added. “We know we have some good hitters and everything else but we really focused a lot on that and it really paid dividends for us. Just about everything (Episcopal) was doing we were able to pass the ball resulting in some good hits.

“Tiffany Ward stepped up and had a good game. I thought she responded well. She was aggressive at the net and also took care of the ball. Our errors were minimal as far as hitting errors — JV and varsity.”

Kasey Baker was efficient in service, good on 22 of 23 with a pair of aces.

The Lady Hornets junior varsity also came away victorious. Jenifer Hubbard was 18 of 20 serving with a whopping seven aces to lead the way. Heather Light led with three kills with Morgan Crider, Kayla Davidson and Ashley Dunlap adding two each.

“The Jayvee really stepped up and set the tone for us,” Maxwell said.

The Lady Hornets will be off now until Thursday, Sept. 6, when they open 7A-Central Conference play and make their home debut against Little Rock Central.



