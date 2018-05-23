School District offers free meals this summer for those 18-and-under

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Communications Director

Bryant Public Schools is once again helping children get two healthy meals a day at no cost.

All kids, age 18 and younger, can have breakfast and lunch for free weekdays this summer at four different sites. No application or registration is needed.

Meals will be provided during the following dates at these locations:

June 4-August 3*

Alexander Community Center

15202 West Azalea, Alexander

Boys and Girls Club of Bryant

Bishop Park

6401 Boone Road, Bryant

Boys and Girls Club of Shannon Hills

Davis Elementary School

12001 County Line Road, Alexander

June 4-July 13*

Hill Farm Elementary School

500 Hill Farm Road, Bryant

*Meals will not be served the week of July 2-6.

Meals are available Monday-Friday. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Lunch is served beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. An adult should accompany children since no supervision is provided. All meals should be eaten in the serving areas.

For more information, contact the Bryant School District Food Services office at 847-5632.

Meals will be without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.