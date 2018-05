Future Lady Hornet Prep Camp set for June 5-7

The Future Lady Hornet Prep Camp, for softball players ages 6 through 14, is set for June 5-7 at the Bishop Park Softball Complex, according to camp director Lisa Dreher, the head coach of the Bryant High School Lady Hornets softball team. Sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuition for each camper is $50 for pre-registered, $60 the day of the camp.

Registration forms are attached.

SBCamp 2018